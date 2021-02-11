Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.16-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.86-74.848 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantronix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.97. 257,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $142.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.00.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 13.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

