LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (LXS) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) (ETR: LXS) in the last few weeks:

2/9/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €49.00 ($57.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/8/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €59.00 ($69.41) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/26/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/18/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €62.00 ($72.94) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €63.00 ($74.12) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €48.00 ($56.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/4/2021 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/28/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXS.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of LXS stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €60.06 ($70.66). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €25.68 ($30.21) and a 1-year high of €66.70 ($78.47). The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.58, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €63.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.20.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment provides high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and rubber chemicals.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (LXSF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.