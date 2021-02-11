Lapides Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 61.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Integer worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Integer by 29.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Integer in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 11.5% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.68. 705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,092. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.25. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $46.01 and a one year high of $99.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

ITGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

