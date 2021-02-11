Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys 16,800 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Teradata comprises 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Teradata worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,387 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 698,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 223,290 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teradata by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 414,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 11.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,391,000 after purchasing an additional 79,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradata by 57.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,581 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDC. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899,328.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,971 shares of company stock worth $757,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.48. 39,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,587,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

