Lapides Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 44,100 TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of TreeHouse Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3,888.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 17.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.3% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 29.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Frank Joseph Oconnell sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $117,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,086. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.00. 9,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -506.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $53.98.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

