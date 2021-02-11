Lapides Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 125,000 shares during the quarter. Calix makes up approximately 1.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of Calix worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 31.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,065 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calix alerts:

CALX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their target price on Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Calix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

CALX traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 19,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,680. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $36.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.