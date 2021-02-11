Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NGVT. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 3,724.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ingevity by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 247.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,218,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,227,000 after buying an additional 867,373 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the third quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.14.

NGVT stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,814. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.36. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $79.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.87.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $325.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.24 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

