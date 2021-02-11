Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.46 Million Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INGR traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.11 and a 12 month high of $99.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.81. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.74.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 751 shares of company stock worth $63,833. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.60.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

