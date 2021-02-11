Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of TechnipFMC worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.89 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

