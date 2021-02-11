Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $5.35 Million Stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110,917 shares during the period. Belden comprises about 2.3% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Belden worth $5,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Belden in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,942. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.54.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

BDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Belden in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.85.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $67,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 92,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock valued at $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

