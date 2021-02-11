Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $8.80 Million Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Nielsen makes up 3.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Nielsen worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 201.2% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nielsen in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NLSN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of Nielsen stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $23.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,019. Nielsen Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

