Lapides Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of IMAX worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IMAX by 310.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,684,000 after acquiring an additional 990,702 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 440,683 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter worth $7,774,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 519,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 277,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.49.

IMAX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. 2,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,171. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $20.21.

IMAX Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

