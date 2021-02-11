Lapides Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 214,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,000. Rackspace Technology comprises approximately 1.8% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Rackspace Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,500,158,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,420,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,091,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,452,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,574,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $2,363,934.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,479.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock worth $4,839,969 in the last three months.

RXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Rackspace Technology stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.37. 4,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.91.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

