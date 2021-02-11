Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases 11,500 Shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Covey makes up 1.5% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Franklin Covey worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,923. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Franklin Covey Co. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $394.97 million, a P/E ratio of -40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Covey news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $92,135.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,105.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.