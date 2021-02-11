Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. NetApp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in NetApp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 601,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,831,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NetApp by 34.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in NetApp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 169.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,953 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 201.4% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,628 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 65,907 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on NetApp from $58.50 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NetApp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $69.36. 9,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,294. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.66 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.40. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.88, for a total value of $942,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

