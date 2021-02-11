Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 84,400 shares during the quarter. Knowles comprises about 1.7% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Knowles worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,657,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,503,000 after purchasing an additional 668,634 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,381,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,066.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,272,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,219,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 81,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knowles by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 811,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

In other Knowles news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $912,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,867 shares of company stock worth $342,040. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KN traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,537. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -518.87, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $21.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

