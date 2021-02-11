Lapides Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Verint Systems accounts for 4.9% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Verint Systems worth $11,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Verint Systems by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verint Systems by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.34. 1,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,635,593. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.03.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total value of $277,525.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,886,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,781,233.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.