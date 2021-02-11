Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 86.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,851,057 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,855,000 after buying an additional 859,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 351.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,006,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after buying an additional 783,772 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2,330.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 691,994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 663,519 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,575,000 after purchasing an additional 509,493 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

ST traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,970. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 89.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $2,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.