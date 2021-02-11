Lapides Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $212,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $9.42 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57.

GIL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. CIBC upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Gildan Activewear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

