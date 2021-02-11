Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
