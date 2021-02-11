Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 92.7% from the January 14th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,074. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.32. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $18.99.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.