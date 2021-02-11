Lee Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.

LEE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 65,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,963. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 3.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,213,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 43,254 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $983,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lee Enterprises by 151.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 209,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 126,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.

