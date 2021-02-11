Lee Enterprises Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEE)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,448 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,010% compared to the typical volume of 116 call options.
LEE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.26. 65,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,963. Lee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.53.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $191.77 million during the quarter.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and publications; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management for other content producers.
