Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.81

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.81 and traded as high as $262.30. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $258.90, with a volume of 10,530,988 shares changing hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).
The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.81.
Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile (LON:LGEN)
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.
