Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.81

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $229.81 and traded as high as $262.30. Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) shares last traded at $258.90, with a volume of 10,530,988 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 264.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.81.

In related news, insider Toby Strauss bought 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £2,751.35 ($3,594.66). Also, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £2,291.40 ($2,993.73). Insiders have acquired 2,882 shares of company stock worth $732,987 over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

