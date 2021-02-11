Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGRDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of LGRDY opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. Legrand has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

