Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Short Interest Update

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 107,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,174. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. Legrand has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $19.92.

Get Legrand alerts:

LGRDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legrand in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Legrand from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

See Also: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.