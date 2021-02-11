Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Short Interest Update

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the January 14th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

LNVGY stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.75. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lenovo Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Lenovo Group

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.