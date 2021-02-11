Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FINMY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FINMY remained flat at $$3.72 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

