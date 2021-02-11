Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 96.2% from the January 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $3.64. 6,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,584. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.89. Leonardo has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $6.44.

Several research firms have issued reports on FINMY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Leonardo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

