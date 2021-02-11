Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) Shares Gap Down to $1.15

Shares of Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.15, but opened at $1.01. Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 24,772 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$16.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35.

About Leonovus Inc. (LTV.V) (CVE:LTV)

Leonovus Inc provides cloud solutions software that optimizes enterprise data storage and management with its multi-cloud data controller solutions. The company's products include Data Discovery Tool, a software-based solution that characterizes the stored data; Smart Filer, a cloud information lifecycle management solution that analyzes existing file storage and extends its capacity; and Vault, a multi-cloud data controller that stores data securely across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

