Level01 Trading Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Level01 has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $11,966.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00057563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $526.65 or 0.01090683 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00053645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.09 or 0.05366100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00026262 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 71.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018982 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00033733 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Level01 Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,640,461 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

