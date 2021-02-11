Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Lexington Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

