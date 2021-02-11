LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of LHC Group worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

LHCG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of LHC Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.73.

Shares of LHCG opened at $202.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.12. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $236.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

