LHT (LHT) Market Capitalization Achieves $179,779.40

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, LHT has traded 30.8% lower against the dollar. LHT has a market capitalization of $179,779.40 and $1.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00007556 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009976 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000066 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

LHT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

