Liberty Health Sciences (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) Shares Up 6.1%

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:LHSIF) shares shot up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 1,638,630 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,819,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average of $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $417.84 million, a P/E ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.70.

Liberty Health Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LHSIF)

Liberty Health Sciences Inc engages in the production and distribution of medical cannabis in the United States. The company offers medical cannabis in the State of Florida through the Florida Department of Health, office of medical marijuana use. As of January 21, 2021, it operated 29 dispensaries in Florida.

