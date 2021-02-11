Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading Up 8.2%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:LMACU) shares were up 8.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 1,361,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 703,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

About Liberty Media Acquisition Co. Unit (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

