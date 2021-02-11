Liberty Tax (OTCMKTS:TAXA) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.82

Liberty Tax Inc (OTCMKTS:TAXA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.82 and traded as high as $36.85. Liberty Tax shares last traded at $36.67, with a volume of 86,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $594.49 million, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

Liberty Tax Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TAXA)

Liberty Tax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

