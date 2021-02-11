Lido DAO Token (LDO) Price Hits $2.21 on Major Exchanges

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Lido DAO Token has a total market capitalization of $19.59 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO Token token can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00004772 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lido DAO Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lido DAO Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00054502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.19 or 0.00259124 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.94 or 0.00107674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00081037 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00086465 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00198187 BTC.

Lido DAO Token Token Profile

Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,850,049 tokens.

Lido DAO Token Token Trading

Lido DAO Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.