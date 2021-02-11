Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) (TSE:LBS) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$7.40 and last traded at C$7.44. 81,056 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 101,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.45.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.73. The stock has a market cap of C$225.40 million and a PE ratio of -2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LBS)

Life & Banc Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across banking and life insurance sector. The fund primarily invests in the stocks of the six largest banks of the country, as well as of life insurance companies, utilizing a split share structure on a low cost basis.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life & Banc Split Corp. (LBS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.