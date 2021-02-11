Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Life On Earth stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. 206,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.
About Life On Earth
