Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Down 90.0% in January

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the January 14th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Life On Earth stock remained flat at $$0.10 during trading on Thursday. 206,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,070. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Life On Earth has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22.

About Life On Earth

Life On Earth, Inc markets and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company offers its products under the Victoria's Kitchen and Just Chill brands. It sells its products through third-party distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Hispanica International Delights of America, Inc and changed its name to Life On Earth, Inc in February 2018.

