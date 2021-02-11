Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Position Decreased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,350 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,644 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,897 over the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $210.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $57.24 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.16.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on LGND shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

