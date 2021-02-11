Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Down 14.6%

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was down 14.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $179.13 and last traded at $180.04. Approximately 603,149 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 962,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.86.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGND. Barclays increased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a current ratio of 20.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,644 shares of company stock valued at $26,338,897. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 111.5% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

