LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Trading Up 7.2%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s share price rose 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 4,221,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the average daily volume of 770,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of LightPath Technologies from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on LightPath Technologies from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LightPath Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $113.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 1.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 23.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 252,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 47,718 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LightPath Technologies by 74.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

