LikeCoin (LIKE) Price Hits $0.0117

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $9.80 million and approximately $29,692.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00056761 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $518.74 or 0.01068863 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00054170 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.02 or 0.05219243 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026201 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00018775 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00034587 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a token. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,016,195,960 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,644,846 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

LikeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.