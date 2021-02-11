Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Shares Down 9.8%

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.60 and last traded at $5.80. 1,322,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,545,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LMNL shares. Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $170.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 196.39% and a negative net margin of 2,758.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Liminal BioSciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

