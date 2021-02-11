Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,903 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 39.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,015 shares of company stock valued at $7,781,116 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

NYSE:LNC opened at $52.37 on Thursday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.88.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

