Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €244.85 ($288.06).

A number of analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) target price on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Linde plc (LIN.F) alerts:

Shares of LIN stock opened at €208.00 ($244.71) on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a fifty-two week high of €226.40 ($266.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $109.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €212.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €208.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde plc (LIN.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.