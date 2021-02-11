Linear Price Up 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Linear has a market capitalization of $180.02 million and $12.60 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Linear has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0849 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00058390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $530.21 or 0.01109038 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00054415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.68 or 0.05356157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027134 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00019443 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 62.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00044397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Linear Token Profile

LINA is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,120,392,396 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

Buying and Selling Linear

Linear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.