LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Short Interest Down 71.9% in January

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the January 14th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LINUF remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 19,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,881. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.03. LiNiu Technology Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

Get LiNiu Technology Group alerts:

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for LiNiu Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiNiu Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.