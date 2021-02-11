Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) Shares Up 0.9%

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:LKREF) shares shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.68. 8,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 3,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42.

Link Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKREF)

Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), managed by Link Asset Management Limited, is a leading retail-focused REIT in the world and Asia's largest REIT in terms of market capitalisation. Listed in 2005 as the first REIT in Hong Kong, Link has been 100% held by public and institutional investors and is a Hang Seng Index constituent stock.

