LINKA (LINKA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,918.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One LINKA coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. LINKA has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $6,918.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LINKA Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

LINKA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

