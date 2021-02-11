Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Shares Down 5.2%

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)’s stock price was down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $2.01. Approximately 4,493,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,704,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPCN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Lipocine Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Lipocine news, CFO Morgan R. Brown sold 17,250 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $27,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mahesh V. Patel sold 43,500 shares of Lipocine stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $68,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,220.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,887 shares of company stock valued at $136,062 over the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lipocine by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,913 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Lipocine by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 185,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 10.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

